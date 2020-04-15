February 6, 1938 - April 12, 2020
Roy Semin transitioned to new life on April 12, 2020. He was born Feb 6, 1938 to Ernest and Lucille Semin in Seward, NE. He attended Staplehurst elementary school and Seward High School. He graduated from University of Nebraska, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1959. He then started a 40 year career working at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Lincoln. He enjoyed the friendship of many co-workers and was happy with the opportunities in engineering at Goodyear. He worked in the development department and was involved in helping design such products as the serpentine automotive belt. He enjoyed traveling to many cities in this country as well as many other countries for business related purposes.
His hobbies were golfing, fishing, camping, bowling, reading, travel and family. He volunteered as an usher for many years at St Paul Methodist Church and a member for 58 years, and most recently volunteered as a tour guide at the Larson tractor museum on East Campus. In retirement he continued to meet with some of his former co-workers for a weekly breakfast.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, LaNelle Meyers-Mauldin. Survived by his wife ViAnne, son Scott (Julie) Semin and daughter, Susan (Gary) Schultz. Grandchildren and a great grandson.
Please read the 5 Books of Psalms in lieu of services at this time because of social restrictions. A family celebration of life at a later date. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home
