Roy Semin transitioned to new life on April 12, 2020. He was born Feb 6, 1938 to Ernest and Lucille Semin in Seward, NE. He attended Staplehurst elementary school and Seward High School. He graduated from University of Nebraska, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1959. He then started a 40 year career working at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Lincoln. He enjoyed the friendship of many co-workers and was happy with the opportunities in engineering at Goodyear. He worked in the development department and was involved in helping design such products as the serpentine automotive belt. He enjoyed traveling to many cities in this country as well as many other countries for business related purposes.