September 11, 1928 - December 23, 2019
Roy "P.B." Mueller died peacefully in Tabitha Nursing Home on December 23rd at age 91. Roy was born on September 11, 1928. He married Dorothy Therien in 1982 where they both worked for Chapman Savidge Refrigeration Service. Roy was an avid outdoorsman with an obvious respect of all natural things.
Roy is survived by his wife, Dorothy P. Mueller, his step-daughter and son-in-law Patty and Larry Guggenmos, of Brewester, NE, and his very special nephew Harold Mueller, of Omaha.
A graveside funeral is being planned for Saturday December 28th at Lincoln Memorial Park.
