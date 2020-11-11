 Skip to main content
Roy Jeffery Feess
February 2, 1956 – November 8, 2020

Roy Jeffery Feess, 64, of Lincoln, passed away suddenly on Sunday (11-8-20).

Survived by husband, Randy Sowards; daughter & son, Stephanie Feess & Jamey Montey; son & daughter in law, Jeffery & Jenny Feess; son & fiance, Steven Feess & Kacey Hershey; son, Chris Sowards; siblings, Connie (Dwight) Anderson, Bobby Feess, & Becky (Daniel) Humphrey; and 9 grandchildren.

Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, 11-12-20, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. When attending please abide by local and CDC covid-19 guidelines. Private family funeral service.

