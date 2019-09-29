Roy G. Arnold
February 20, 1941 - September 22, 2019
Roy Arnold, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on September 22, 2019. Roy was born on February 20, 1941 to Forrest and Iva Arnold on a farm near Lyons, Nebraska. He was the first in his family to attend college, completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Nebraska and his Ph.D. at Oregon State University in Food Science and Technology.
Roy spent the first 20 years of his career at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, eventually serving as the Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. In 1987, he returned to Oregon State University, first as the dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and then as Provost & Executive Vice President from 1991-2000. After retiring in 2006, he continued to mentor young faculty and work with the Kellogg Foundation.
While in college, Roy made lifelong friends at Farmhouse Fraternity and met the love of his life, Jane (Price). Roy and Jane married in 1963 and raised two daughters in Lincoln. Roy was a devoted father, eager to share the world with his kids – whether camping in the mountains or coaching softball. He was a great listener and problem-solver, always humble and kind, with a dry wit and love of the outdoors. In retirement, Roy and Jane traveled extensively, enjoyed snorkeling in Maui, and spent as much time as possible with their grandkids.
Roy leaves behind countless dear friends and extended family. We are so thankful to him for enriching our lives. He is survived by his wife Jane, daughters and sons-in-law Jana and Brad Hoffman and Julie and Al Salvi, his beloved grandchildren Miles and Kaitlyn Salvi, sisters Jean Sumner and Ferne Bruton, sister-in-law Sue Arnold, brother-in-law Jerry Price and wife Nancy, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor on Friday, October 4 at 2pm at First United Methodist Church in Corvallis. Memorial donations may be given to Stone Soup in Corvallis or the OSU Foundation (memo line Roy Arnoldeer mentoring program).
