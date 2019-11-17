October 19, 2019
Roy Eldon Stubbendick, 98, died October 19, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Roy served as Vice President of First National Bank of Exeter, Nebraska, for nearly 50 years. Before that he was employed at First National Bank of Syracuse, Nebraska. Roy was an Army Air Corps pilot during World War II.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are designated for the American Legion Post 218, 232 So Exeter Ave., Exeter, Nebraska, 68351. Condolences: lincolnfh.com