{{featured_button_text}}

October 19, 2019

Roy Eldon Stubbendick, 98, died October 19, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Roy served as Vice President of First National Bank of Exeter, Nebraska, for nearly 50 years. Before that he was employed at First National Bank of Syracuse, Nebraska. Roy was an Army Air Corps pilot during World War II.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are designated for the American Legion Post 218, 232 So Exeter Ave., Exeter, Nebraska, 68351. Condolences: lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Roy Stubbendick, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments