April 19, 1936 - May 27, 2020

Roy Edward Smith, son of Kenneth Odell Smith and Rachel Fern (Anderson) Smith was born April 19, 1936 in Lincoln, Ne and passed on May 27, 2020 in Lincoln, Ne at the age of 84 years old. He married Ileen Carmen Hansen on April 9, 1960. They have 3 daughters: Jill Renee Smith, Tracey Jo Bebee, and Gina Ileen Taylor, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Roy served 4 years in US Navy and retired from the Lincoln Fire Department. Member of East Lincoln Masonic Lodge #210 and Starcraft Chapter #307 Order of the Eastern Star. He graduated from Southeast Community College with a degree in Automotive Technology.

Cremation at Roper and Sons. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society. Condolences at www.roperandsons.com

