June 19, 2019
Roy E. Farnstrom, passed away 6-19-19 at age 95.
Preceded in death by parents, brother Charles, sisters-in-law, Juleen, Pat and Marjorie. Roy is survived by wife Lavawn of Ord, brothers, Lloyd, Hebron, and Dale (Nancy), Prineville, Ore., sister, Judy (Gary) Grimes of Omaha, daughter, Jana (Don) Cockerham, Lincoln, son, Kim (Virginia) Farnstrom, Ord, daughter, Amy (Stewart Courant) Farnstrom, Oakland, Calif., grandson, Jon Cockerham, Malcolm, granddaughter, Emily Courant, Oakland, Calif., and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a charity of your choice in Roy's memory. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com