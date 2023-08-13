Ross E. Hecht

November 5, 1931 - August 11, 2023

Ross E. Hecht, 91, of Lincoln passed away August 11, 2023. Born November 5, 1931 in Kearney, NE to Alvah and Grace (Kirkwood) Hecht.

Ross graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 1954. While there, he was a very active member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity where he was elected pledge president and treasurer. He was also awarded Outstanding Alum and served as Alumni president. In 2013, he received the National Order of the Medal of Golden Heart Award, the highest award given by the fraternity.

Ross met Joyce Schneider at York High School and the two married in August 1953. He also served in the ROTC at UNL and then in the United States Air Force out of Offutt AFB for two years. Beginning in 1954, he served 6 years in the Nebraska Air National Guard eventually retiring at the rank of captain.

Following his military service, Ross worked at National Bank of Commerce. Beginning in 1952, he worked his way up from the mail room eventually becoming Senior Vice President in 1971. During his time there, he was chairman of the committee to design and build the new NBC building alongside famed architect I.M. Pei.

In 1979, Ross became founder and president of Lincoln State Bank. When the bank was sold to First Tier Bank in 1993, he became their Senior Vice President before retiring in 1994.

Ross was also an active member of his community and served on numerous civic and philanthropic organizations including; the Lincoln City Council, the United Way of Lincoln, Nebraskans for Educational TV, the Downtown Development Council, American Cancer Society Nebraska Division, and the Lincoln chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Ross was also a member of the Lincoln Country Club for more than 50 years and a past club president.

Ross was also devoted to his church, First Plymouth, where he served as chairman on the board of deacons, the board of trustees, and chairman of the finance committee.

Ross is survived by his daughters Shari (James) Koelzer of Lincoln, NE and Susan (Dale) Meade of Black Hawk, CO; his son Brian Hecht (Pattie Mace) of Amery, WI; granddaughter Katharine (Cole) Cannon, great-grandchildren Davyn Meade, Shameus Cannon, and Nataleigh Rose Cannon; his sister-in-law Jeretta Hecht, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce, his parents, and his brothers Wayne, Dean and Boyd.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Visitation with family greeting friends from 6pm-7:30pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O St. and one hour prior to the service at First Plymouth Church.

Memorials may be made to the First Plymouth Church or Planned Parenthood.

Condolences can be made online at Roperandsons.com