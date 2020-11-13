Rosemary M. Stoll, age 92 years, of Utica, born April 7, 1928, passed away Nov. 11, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, with the family receiving friends from 4:30 – 6 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Utica, with Monsignor Mark Huber celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment: St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Utica. Memorials in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Dominic's Monastery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com