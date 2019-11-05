August 26, 1934 - November 1, 2019
Rosemary H. Koranda, 85, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Friday, November 1, 2019 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born August 26, 1934 in Denver, Colo. to Daniel F. and Kathryn A. (Ebel) Malone.
Survived by children, Diane (Pat) Vasa of Wahoo, Julie Andresen of Lincoln, John Koranda of Wahoo, and Ronald (Janis) Koranda of Mitchell; grandchildren, Megan (Alex) Shada, Tyler Vasa, Jacob (Tiffany) Vasa, Amber (Andy) De Boef, Erin Andresen, Drs. Amanda (Mike) Van Pelt, Caleb Koranda and Ethan Koranda;
great-grandchildren, Eli Shada, Alivia Shada, Grant Shada, Mia Vasa, Peyton Vasa, Avery Vasa and Beckham Vasa; sister, Kay Rohlinger of Slidell, La.; sister-in-law, Rosemary Malone of Denver, Colo.
Preceded in death by husband, Joseph A. Koranda; parents, Daniel F. and Kathryn A. Malone; brother, Daniel E. Malone; grandson, Greg Van Pelt.
Mass of Christian Burial, Fri. (11/8/19) 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Thurs. (11/7/19) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo.
Memorials to St. Wenceslaus School library or Wahoo Elementary library. An enormous thanks to the Richard Chvatal family for their help through the years. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.