Rosella “Rose” (Pelican) Burks

Rosella “Rose” Burks (nee Pelican), 82, passed away peacefully December 15, 2019. She was born October 17, 1937, in Wilber, Nebraska - the official "Czech Capital of the USA," and her life was enriched by growing up with this strong Czech heritage. Rose had a sharp intellect and a fine-tuned quick-witted sense of humor. In her heyday she could take dictation at 80 words per minute. She read aloud endlessly to her daughters when we were kids and instilled in us a love of libraries, reading, and learning. She taught us how to have fun even when we had very little money—right in our own back yard: blowing soap bubbles, playing in the sandbox, making necklaces from dandelion stems and turning other stems into curlicues by submerging them in water.

She was also a loving archivist of our childhoods, keeping meticulous records and mementos from our school years. When we were young, she always worked, but usually at night or part-time during school hours. That money bought us new school clothes, tap dance lessons, piano lessons, and more. As circumstances would have it, she ended up living quite a distance from both her daughters and didn't see her grandchildren nearly as often as she would've liked. Nevertheless, as they were growing up, she read to them, went to parks, and played in their sandboxes with them whenever she could. More importantly, her loving example inspired her daughters' own approaches to mothering and in that way she was ever present in all their lives. And as long as she was able, she stayed in touch faithfully through her friendly letters, sweet greeting cards, and phone calls.