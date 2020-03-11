November 1, 1919 - March 8, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Rose Schaefer, 100, passed peacefully from this earth Sunday, March 8. Born Rosa Florence Klein to Katherine and Henry Klein on November 1, 1919, she recently celebrated her 100th birthday with over 200 family and friends. Rose married Victor (Vic) on September 29, 1940. During WW2, while Vic was in the service, Rose supported the war effort by working at Stopnut producing ammunition parts. Most of Rose's career was spent working as an Assistant Buyer at Miller and Paine where she made many lifelong friends. She valued her faith and was a member of Vine Congregational Church.
Rose is survived by her daughters, Patty Plotnick (Ron) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Susan Kling (Bill) of Marion, Iowa; Nancy Hassler (Mark) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Mary Rathje (Gary) of Centennial, Colorado; 8 grandchildren and spouses; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law Norma Klein and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Victor Schaefer; 4 brothers; 3 sisters and her great-grandson Ethan Bulgin.
A celebration of Rose's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Butherus, Maser and Love funeral home. Interment will precede the service at 9:30 a.m. at Wyuka cemetery. Visitation at mortuary Thursday evening, March 12, 6 - 8:00 p.m.Memorials are requested to the Ethan Bulgrin Memorial Scholarship c/o the Omaha Children's Hospital Foundation.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
9:30AM
3600 O St
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68510
11:00AM
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510