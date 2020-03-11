Rose Schaefer
November 1, 1919 - March 8, 2020

Rose Schaefer, 100, passed peacefully from this earth Sunday, March 8. Born Rosa Florence Klein to Katherine and Henry Klein on November 1, 1919, she recently celebrated her 100th birthday with over 200 family and friends. Rose married Victor (Vic) on September 29, 1940. During WW2, while Vic was in the service, Rose supported the war effort by working at Stopnut producing ammunition parts. Most of Rose's career was spent working as an Assistant Buyer at Miller and Paine where she made many lifelong friends. She valued her faith and was a member of Vine Congregational Church.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Patty Plotnick (Ron) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Susan Kling (Bill) of Marion, Iowa; Nancy Hassler (Mark) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Mary Rathje (Gary) of Centennial, Colorado; 8 grandchildren and spouses; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law Norma Klein and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Victor Schaefer; 4 brothers; 3 sisters and her great-grandson Ethan Bulgin.

A celebration of Rose's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Butherus, Maser and Love funeral home. Interment will precede the service at 9:30 a.m. at Wyuka cemetery. Visitation at mortuary Thursday evening, March 12, 6 - 8:00 p.m.Memorials are requested to the Ethan Bulgrin Memorial Scholarship c/o the Omaha Children's Hospital Foundation.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Mar 13
Interment
Friday, March 13, 2020
9:30AM
Wyuka Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68510
Mar 13
Celebration of Life
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
