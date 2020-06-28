Rose R. Novotny, 97, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 26, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE. She was born October 27, 1922 near Valparaiso, NE to Louis and Anna (Vculek) Rezek. Rose attended grade school at District 76 country school. She attended Weston High School graduating in 1940. After graduation, she was employed at several businesses in Wahoo. Over a 23 year span, Rose worked at City Café, Fairview Café, Safeway, Ben Franklin Store, Wahoo Theatre, Friendly Fashions, Charlotte's and Side Street Clothing. For many years Rose was also an Avon representative.

Rose was united in marriage to the love of her life, George Novotny, on October 29, 1946 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. She and George lived their entire married life in Wahoo. George preceded her in death on August 14, 1988. Rose enjoyed cooking and baking her special Kolaches, rolls, potato dumplings and desserts. She loved playing cards, Bingo, and liked gardening. She was an avid sports fan with a strong knowledge of Husker football and was fortunate to attend many games. Rose was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Altar Rosary Society, St. Ludmilla Guild, PCCW and the Women's card group. She belonged to the VFW #4502 Auxiliary and Past Presidents Club of VFW #4502 Auxiliary. Rose was especially proud to be a charter member of Perpetual Adoration at St. Wenceslaus Church for over 50 years.