Rose Mary "Rose" (Jones) Folsom

November 6, 1931 - July 25, 2020
Rose Mary "Rose" Folsom (Jones) died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 25 in Lincoln, NE at the age of 88. Rose was born on November 6, 1931, in Hatfield, Missouri to Wilber Richard and Martha Alice Jones. She married Joe Folsom in 1950, supporting him through his successful coaching career in Ogallala, North Platte, and Lincoln.
Rose devoted her life to her family. Many of her dishes and desserts were legendary, making any meal a special occasion for her four children. After the children grew up you could find her working at Russell Stover Candies and Barnes and Noble. The family preferred the chocolates she brought home over the books. Rose was a 50-year member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, and along with her husband Joe, they refinished the original church pews that sit in the church's new narthex.
She weathered the challenges of life with her abundant faith and ever-present smile that suggested the world was making a bigger fuss over something than was necessary. For Rose, common sense and compassion were her guide.
Rose is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, John "Joe" Folsom; children, Pam Folsom of Columbus, NE, Bob (Jane) Folsom of Colorado, and Cindy (Doug) Carpenter Folsom of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Kris (Melissa) Carpenter and Kyle (Clara) Carpenter; 3 great grandchildren who adored their great-grandma Rose; 6 brothers; 1 sister, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by, daughter, Connie Folsom; 2 sisters; 1 brother and her parents.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Pastor Wayne Alloway will officiate the ceremony. The service will be live streamed and can be found on Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Marks United Methodist Church at 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68520. Condolences can be sent to www.lincolnfh.com.
