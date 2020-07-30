Rose Mary "Rose" (Jones) Folsom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 6, 1931 - July 25, 2020

Rose Mary "Rose" Folsom (Jones) died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 25 in Lincoln, NE at the age of 88. Rose was born on November 6, 1931, in Hatfield, Missouri to Wilber Richard and Martha Alice Jones. She married Joe Folsom in 1950, supporting him through his successful coaching career in Ogallala, North Platte, and Lincoln.

Rose devoted her life to her family. Many of her dishes and desserts were legendary, making any meal a special occasion for her four children. After the children grew up you could find her working at Russell Stover Candies and Barnes and Noble. The family preferred the chocolates she brought home over the books. Rose was a 50-year member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, and along with her husband Joe, they refinished the original church pews that sit in the church's new narthex.

She weathered the challenges of life with her abundant faith and ever-present smile that suggested the world was making a bigger fuss over something than was necessary. For Rose, common sense and compassion were her guide.