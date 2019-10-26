November 23, 1932 - October 23, 2019
Rose Mary (Castner) Geisert, age 86, of Lincoln, died October 23, 2019. Rose Mary was born November 23, 1932 in Auburn, NE and was baptized in the First Presbyterian Church on December 11, 1932. She attended Athens Elementary School until her family moved to Ashland, NE in 1942 where she graduated from High School in 1950. In 1954, Rose Mary received her Bachelor of Science in Music Education from the University of Nebraska. While at the University, she became a member of the Chi Omega social Sorority and Delta Omicron music Sorority and the University Madrigal Singers - the forerunner of the Scarlet and Cream Singers.
She taught music two years each in Villisca, IA and Greeley, CO. While in Greeley, she was confirmed in Trinity Lutheran Church in 1957. Rose Mary married Gerald L. Geisert on April 13, 1958 at Light Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sidney, NE and lived on the family farm in Ogallala, NE. In 1958 she joined St. John Lutheran Church in rural Ogallala. Together they raised four children; Elizabeth, Kristin, Timothy and Nathan. On January 26, 1975 she and the family joined St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Platte, NE.
For her Savior, Rose Mary was an organist, choir director, Sunday School teacher, and member of the Ladies Aid. She served as Lutheran Women's Missionary Society (LWMS) Reporter for St. Paul Lutheran Church and serve on the LWMS Nebraska Central Plains Circuit Board as secretary. She was also the Circuit contact person for the Central Africa Medical Mission in Zambia and Malawi.
For her community, Rose Mary directed the Merrie Madrigal Singers of Ogallala from September 1964 to May 1975. She was on the board of the Regional Arts Council from 1991-1997 and Membership Vice President. Rose Mary served on the Election Board for Keith County, Logan Precinct for many years and was a charter member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
Rose Mary was the leader of the Singing Sisters 4-H Club where she helped with 4-H projects and directed their competitive musical endeavors and pioneered county youth participation in the 4-H Song Contest. Rose Mary was also a substitute teacher for Ogallala Public Schools.
Survived by: brother Lloyd Castner and his wife Kay of Columbus, her children; Rev. Paul and Elizabeth Workentine of Roanoke, VA, Kristin Geisert of Lincoln, Timothy and Jennifer Geisert of Lincoln Nathan and Valarie Geisert of Ogallala, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3930 S. 19th Street, Lincoln, with Pastor Joel Vogel. Burial: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ogallala Cemetery. Viewing and visitation: 12-9 p.m. with family 6-8 p.m. Monday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Additional visitation: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at Draucker Funeral Home, 700 N. Spruce Street, Ogallala. Memorials: Lutheran Womens Society. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.