Rose M. Vyhnalek, 72, of Wilber, Nebraska, passed away January 7, 2020 in Lincoln. Services: Saturday, 10:30 AM, Kuncl Funeral Home, Wilber. Visitation: Friday, 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Memorials in care of the family. Please visit www.kunclfh.com