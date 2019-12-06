Rose M. Nichelson

June 11, 1938 - December 3, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rose M. Nichelson, age 81, of Howells, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Schuyler. She was born June 11, 1938 in Ashland to Dibrell and Lassie Billings.

Survived by children Don (Wendy) Nichelson of Odell, WI, Timothy (Patricia) Nichelson of Ashland, Ann (Lonnie) Brodecky-Seybold of North Bend, Kathryn (David) Pospisil-Aguiniga of Howells; sister Ramona (Floyd) Nobbe of Goliad, TX; brother-in-law Marvin Nichelson of Red Oak, IA; nephew Kenneth Nobbe of Point Comfort, TX; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Willard; son-in-law Ernie Brodecky; great-grandson Nicholas Fangman.

Funeral 10 am, Saturday, Riverview Community Church, Ashland. Visitation at church one hour prior to service. Interment: Ashland Cemetery. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Wahoo, NE 402-443-3128 PrussNabity.com