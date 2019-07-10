Rose M. Hanzlicek
June 25, 2019
Rose was 91 years young. Born in Lawrence to Frank A. and Mary Svoboda. She had to put her nursing aspirations on hold to help around the family farm when her brother was called up to serve in WWII. She met her husband of 64 years, Albert, at a dance in Lawrence. Albert had a job at the Lincoln Regional Center and was able to find a job for Rose as a floor aide. Rose continued her education and was able to work in the field of recreation at LRC, where she remained for the rest of her career of 54 years. She was a certified therapeutic recreation specialist. CTRS's use games, art, and sports to help people with disabilities or illnesses.
In 1997 the President's Award was presented to her by the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association “because of outstanding contributions to the association”. In 2017 she was inducted into the Nebraska Recreation & Park Association Hall of Fame. “There is never a day I do not look forward to going to work”. Rose will be missed by her family and friends. Her words to all, especially these last few years, was “Be Kind”. These are words she lived by her whole life.
We want to thank the staff at The Lexington, “my family”, for their kind, loving care.
Rose is survived by her children, Roxane (Steven) Hiatt, Ronald (Theresa) and John (Shiloh); grandchildren, Jeremy (Lisa) Hiatt, Justin (Nicole) Hiatt, Timothy (Melissa) Hiatt, Robert (Tracy) Hanzlicek, Ben (Kristi) Hanzlicek, Katie Hanzlicek; great-grandchildren, Jake, Jaelyn and Brooklyn Hiatt; Harrison and Hayes Hiatt; Emma, Henry and Thea Hanzlicek; Abbie, Mackenzie, Savannah, Caroline Hanzlicek; brother, Col. Lee (Pat) Svoboda and sister-in-law, Arlene Svoboda and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert and brothers, Ben (Mildred) and Bob.
Donations made to the family will go towards the Rose Hanzlicek Scholarship, NRPA, to be used for CTRS students to help with their internship and national test. Rosary, Thursday, July 11, 6 p.m. meet and greet to follow. Funeral Mass, Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. All services at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 616 S. 36th Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com