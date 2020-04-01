February 27, 1929 - March 30, 2020

Rose M, Dow, age 91, of Lincoln, passed away March 30, 2020. She was born February 27, 1929, to Silas L. Clayton and E. Rosie Gray at her parent's ranch near Thedford, Nebraska. Rose graduated from High School in Thedford, NE. She met the love of her life, Bernard Dow, at a dance and they married June 10, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Mullen, NE. They moved to Lincoln and were blessed with 3 children. Rose was a stay at home mom which allowed her the opportunity to be involved with PTA, Cub Scouts and volunteer work.

She was an active member of First Christian Church in Lincoln for over 60 years. Rose was a member of Naphis Temple No. 66 and Widows organization. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Pitch, bowled and loved to travel. She was an active grandparent and loved being with family. She enjoyed going home to the Sandhills. In 2004, Rose and Bernard sold their home and moved to Legacy Estates. Rose continued living at the Legacy Estates after the death of Bernard in 2013. In 2019, Rose moved to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care and lived there until her death.