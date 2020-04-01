February 27, 1929 - March 30, 2020
Rose M, Dow, age 91, of Lincoln, passed away March 30, 2020. She was born February 27, 1929, to Silas L. Clayton and E. Rosie Gray at her parent's ranch near Thedford, Nebraska. Rose graduated from High School in Thedford, NE. She met the love of her life, Bernard Dow, at a dance and they married June 10, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Mullen, NE. They moved to Lincoln and were blessed with 3 children. Rose was a stay at home mom which allowed her the opportunity to be involved with PTA, Cub Scouts and volunteer work.
She was an active member of First Christian Church in Lincoln for over 60 years. Rose was a member of Naphis Temple No. 66 and Widows organization. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Pitch, bowled and loved to travel. She was an active grandparent and loved being with family. She enjoyed going home to the Sandhills. In 2004, Rose and Bernard sold their home and moved to Legacy Estates. Rose continued living at the Legacy Estates after the death of Bernard in 2013. In 2019, Rose moved to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care and lived there until her death.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Henry Capellen, husband Bernard, brother Donald and wife Natalie Clayton, niece Pamela Liebreth and nephew Donald Clayton Jr. Survived by Son, Douglas (Melissa) Dow, Daughters, Debra (Delwin) Krohn and Gayln (Duane) Delimont. Grandchildren: Elizabeth (Clayton) Chesebro, Matthew (Tiffany) Dow, Joshua (Amanda) Krohn, Jenna (Brent) Hoesing, Ashley (Charles) Kahlandt and Drew Delimont Great-Grandchildren: Adalyn, Barrett & Evelyn Chesebro; Paxton & Peyton Krohn; Rylyn & Reese and Raleigh Hoesing; Logan, Charlotte & Leo Kahlandt.
The Dow Family would like to thank the staff at Fallbrook Memory Care and HoriSun Hospice for taking such good care of our Mother.
Memorials to First Christian Church or to the family for designation at a later date. A private graveside service will be on April 3, 2020. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
