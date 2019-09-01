{{featured_button_text}}
Rose Lewis
Kathy Boone

August 26, 1972 - August 23, 2019

Rose Lewis, born August 26, 1972 in Wurzburg, Germany to Al and Kathleen Johnson, passed away suddenly Friday, August 23, 2019. She was married to the love of her life, Phil Conroy. Together they had sons, Miah Meixner, Nick Johnson, Aaron (Brittany) Lewis, and Tony (Meghanne) and Kyle (Rosa) Conroy. They, along with her three dog-children, Boston, Chesney and Buster were her “wolfpack”. She was a dedicated, loving and doting mother and grandma to Jazmine and Tucker.

She is survived by her husband, sons, parents, grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews, best friend Rachel Moore and her family, God-daughter Elizabeth Gregg and her son Talan, extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mothers' Kathleen and Toni.

Celebration of Life, 6 p.m. Sunday, September 8, Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 “R” Street. Please leave condolences at www.lincolnccfh.com

Events

Sep 8
Celebration of Life
Sunday, September 8, 2019
6:00PM
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST
Lincoln, NE 68504
