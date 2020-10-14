Rose Jelinek, age 72 years, of Bee, born June 6, 1948, passed away Oct. 13, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, visitation will resume from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee. A Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, with Father Brendan Kelly celebrating Mass. Private graveside and inurnment: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery, Bee. Memorials: Bee States Ballroom restoration. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com