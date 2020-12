Rose G Schnell, age 91, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. Rose was born February 13, 1929 in Cambridge, Nebraska.

Visitation, Monday, December 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Private Family Service, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. The service will be Livestreamed. lincolnfh.com