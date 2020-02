Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Funeral service 11:00 Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 No. 27th Street. Visitation from 5-7:00 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Interment at the Pickrell Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences online metcalffuneralservices.com