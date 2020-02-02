November 29, 1926 - January 23, 2020
Rose E McCown, 93, of Lincoln, passed away on January 23, 2020. She was born November 29, 1926, to Richard and Ossa Coster Moyer in Percival Iowa.
Survivors include daughter and sons-in-law: Karen (Richard) MacDonald, Norma (Steven Obermeier) Shullaw. Grandsons Jeff and John Shullaw, Granddaughter Jennifer (Bill) Lovejoy. Numerous Great-Grandchildren, Brothers Richard (Karola) Moyer, Willis (Doris) Moyer. Preceded in death by Husband Wilber McCown, parents, Grandson Roy Smith, Special friend, Joe Meehan.
Funeral service 11:00 Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 No. 27th Street. Visitation from 5-7:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Interment at the Pickrell Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent online at metcalffuneralservices.com