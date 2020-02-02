Rose E McCown
View Comments

Rose E McCown

{{featured_button_text}}
Rose E McCown

November 29, 1926 - January 23, 2020

Rose E McCown, 93, of Lincoln, passed away on January 23, 2020. She was born November 29, 1926, to Richard and Ossa Coster Moyer in Percival Iowa.

Survivors include daughter and sons-in-law: Karen (Richard) MacDonald, Norma (Steven Obermeier) Shullaw. Grandsons Jeff and John Shullaw, Granddaughter Jennifer (Bill) Lovejoy. Numerous Great-Grandchildren, Brothers Richard (Karola) Moyer, Willis (Doris) Moyer. Preceded in death by Husband Wilber McCown, parents, Grandson Roy Smith, Special friend, Joe Meehan.

Funeral service 11:00 Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 No. 27th Street. Visitation from 5-7:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Interment at the Pickrell Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent online at metcalffuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family of Rose McCown, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News