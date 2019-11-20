{{featured_button_text}}
Rosalyn J. Grundman

November 29, 1929 - November 15, 2019

Rosalyn J. Grundman, 89 of Syracuse, passed away on November 15th, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1929 to Earl & Ethel (Powell) Rowe. Rosalyn married Darold A. Grundman on June 4th, 1950.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

She is survived by her Children: Larry (Cheryl) Grundman, Connie (Doug) Kershner, Leslie (Fran) Grundman; 7 Grandchildren; 3 Great-Grandchildren; Sister: Geraldine Neemann; Brother: Ronnie Rowe. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband: Darold, Daughter: Patricia Grundman, Brothers: Hubert Rowe, Walter Rowe and Sister: Ruby Miller.

Funeral services: Saturday, November 23rd at 10:30 A.M. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Cook. Burial at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, November 22nd from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5-7 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com

To send flowers to the family of Rosalyn Grundman, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 22
Visitation
Friday, November 22, 2019
9:00AM-9:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rosalyn's Visitation begins.
Nov 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
10:30AM
Grace Lutheran Church
306 N 1st St
Cook, NE 68329
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rosalyn's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments