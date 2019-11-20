November 29, 1929 - November 15, 2019
Rosalyn J. Grundman, 89 of Syracuse, passed away on November 15th, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1929 to Earl & Ethel (Powell) Rowe. Rosalyn married Darold A. Grundman on June 4th, 1950.
She is survived by her Children: Larry (Cheryl) Grundman, Connie (Doug) Kershner, Leslie (Fran) Grundman; 7 Grandchildren; 3 Great-Grandchildren; Sister: Geraldine Neemann; Brother: Ronnie Rowe. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband: Darold, Daughter: Patricia Grundman, Brothers: Hubert Rowe, Walter Rowe and Sister: Ruby Miller.
Funeral services: Saturday, November 23rd at 10:30 A.M. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Cook. Burial at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, November 22nd from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5-7 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com