November 18, 2019
Rosalyn A. Hofpar, 87, of David City died 11/18. Survivors include daughters: Diane (Doug) White of Ulysses, Janet (Larry) Timoney of David City, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass: 10 am Thursday at St. Mary's Church, David City. Burial: 2 pm Thursday, St. Luke's Cemetery, Loma. Viewing: 3-5 pm Wednesday at Chermok Funeral Home and 6:30-7:30 pm followed by rosary at 7:30 pm at the church. Family requests in lieu of flowers and plants memorials to family wishes. Chermok Funeral Home, www.chermokfuneralhome.com