September 19, 1943 - August 10, 2020
Rosalie Rae Lange, age 76, of Carleton, died Monday, August 10, 2020, in Lincoln. Born September 19, 1943, to Ernest & Fern (Nelson) Penner in Sutton.
Survivors: son; John (Kay) Lange, Carleton, daughter; Kimberly (Brett) Kelly, Omaha.
Private services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Carleton with Pastor Connie Raess officiating. Burial: Carleton City Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Thursday, August 13 at Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Memorials: Zion Lutheran Church or Carleton Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
