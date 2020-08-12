Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Rosalie Rae Lange, age 76, of Carleton, died Monday, August 10, 2020, in Lincoln. Born September 19, 1943, to Ernest & Fern (Nelson) Penner in Sutton.

Private services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Carleton with Pastor Connie Raess officiating. Burial: Carleton City Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Thursday, August 13 at Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Memorials: Zion Lutheran Church or Carleton Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com