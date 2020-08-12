You have permission to edit this article.
Rosalie Rae Lange
Rosalie Rae Lange

Rosalie Rae Lange

September 19, 1943 - August 10, 2020

Rosalie Rae Lange, age 76, of Carleton, died Monday, August 10, 2020, in Lincoln. Born September 19, 1943, to Ernest & Fern (Nelson) Penner in Sutton.

Survivors: son; John (Kay) Lange, Carleton, daughter; Kimberly (Brett) Kelly, Omaha.

Private services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Carleton with Pastor Connie Raess officiating. Burial: Carleton City Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Thursday, August 13 at Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Memorials: Zion Lutheran Church or Carleton Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

