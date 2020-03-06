February 22, 2020
Ronnie “Magic” Kirkendall, age 71, passed away 02/22/20. Born to William and Eliza (Daniel) Kirkendall, Sr. married Roberta Riley in 1998. Ron graduated from Lincoln High School and attended technical college in Lincoln. He was a career printer, and also drove for Lincoln Drug and Capital Cartage. Throughout his life Ron enjoyed athletics, especially softball. He loved rhythm and blues music, dominoes, and especially his family and friends.
Celebration of Ronnie's Life will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1:00pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Lincoln Food Bank. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com