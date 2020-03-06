Ronnie “Magic” Kirkendall, age 71, passed away 02/22/20. Born to William and Eliza (Daniel) Kirkendall, Sr. married Roberta Riley in 1998. Ron graduated from Lincoln High School and attended technical college in Lincoln. He was a career printer, and also drove for Lincoln Drug and Capital Cartage. Throughout his life Ron enjoyed athletics, especially softball. He loved rhythm and blues music, dominoes, and especially his family and friends.