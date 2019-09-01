Ronnell “Ron” Brittenham

September 23, 1940- August 29, 2019
Ronnell “Ron” B. Brittenham, 78, of Lincoln, passed away at home peacefully on August 29, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1940 in Hardy to Gaylord and Rose (Jensen) Brittenham. Ron was a volunteer for Bryan West and an avid Husker women's volleyball and basketball fan.
Survivors include his wife B. J. (Etherington) of Lincoln, son Jeffrey Brittenham of Oakley, Kan., daughter Melody (John) Hess of Fulshear, Texas, son Michael (Ann) Brittenham of Columbus, and, step children; Derek Chollet (Heather Hostetter) of Washington, D.C., Cadi Thyne of Minneapolis, Minn., and Porter (Mindi) Chollet of Lincoln, 14 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brothers: Edward Brittenham and Jack (Janice) Brittenham both of Lincoln, sisters: Rose Young of Fairbury, and Jean (Frank) Brennfoerder of Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents, sister Bonnie North and brother Gale Brittenham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3 , at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr (40th & Yankee Hill). Memorials can be made in Ron's name to the Bryan Independence Center or to the Immanuel Lutheran School-Columbus. Condolences can be left online at roperandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronnell Brittenham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.