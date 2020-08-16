March 19, 1945—August 13, 2020
Places defined Ronald Wayne Nugent. There were the places he lived, the places he worked, and the places he visited. Most of Ron's friends probably think of Portland, Oregon when they think of Ron. Here his mother, Verna, raised him after the passing of his father, Wayne. Nearby Eugene, Oregon, became his four-year home when he attended The University of Oregon. With his best friend Wayne Salvo and a dozen other fraternity brothers, he founded Pi Kappa Phi on campus.
Maybe the place you associate with Ron is Lincoln, Nebraska. At Nebraska Educational Telecommunications, his team was an early adopter of videodiscs, a precursor to interactive technology. In Lincoln Ron set off epic neighborhood fireworks to the delight of his daughter, Katie, and the Peach Street crew; cheered on the Huskers with his wife, Gwen, from their East Stadium view; spent too much time at Bryan Hospital for quadruple bypass surgery and an aortic tear; and worked with his personal trainer, who gave him the best calves you've ever seen on a 75 year old.
Do you associate Ron with Atlanta, Georgia? In Atlanta he got his post-college job in 1969 as a camera man for Georgia Public Broadcasting. And it was there he met Gwen. He wooed her with a future big part of their relationship, going to the theater. Maybe it's Ron's many travels that you think of. Hawaii—he famously liked to rub in, “which island?,” when you asked about trips—was an all-time favorite. There's also a gated, private island traversed only by golf carts in South Carolina. Or anywhere in Europe or Asia. One last trip Ron had hoped to make was to Grand Junction and Fruita, Colorado, the places he was born and spent his childhood summers.
Ron passed away on August 13, 2020. His loved ones already miss his stories and his Trivia Pursuit-like memory. But his family—wife Gwen Nugent, daughter Katie Parker, granddaughter Claire Parker, son-in-law Matt Parker, and brother-in-law Ronnie Curry—will together share and honor Ron's love of places in a private memorial service at a future date. www.bmlfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.