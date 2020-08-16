× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 19, 1945—August 13, 2020

Places defined Ronald Wayne Nugent. There were the places he lived, the places he worked, and the places he visited. Most of Ron's friends probably think of Portland, Oregon when they think of Ron. Here his mother, Verna, raised him after the passing of his father, Wayne. Nearby Eugene, Oregon, became his four-year home when he attended The University of Oregon. With his best friend Wayne Salvo and a dozen other fraternity brothers, he founded Pi Kappa Phi on campus.

Maybe the place you associate with Ron is Lincoln, Nebraska. At Nebraska Educational Telecommunications, his team was an early adopter of videodiscs, a precursor to interactive technology. In Lincoln Ron set off epic neighborhood fireworks to the delight of his daughter, Katie, and the Peach Street crew; cheered on the Huskers with his wife, Gwen, from their East Stadium view; spent too much time at Bryan Hospital for quadruple bypass surgery and an aortic tear; and worked with his personal trainer, who gave him the best calves you've ever seen on a 75 year old.