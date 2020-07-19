February 25, 1957 - July 16, 2020
Ronald W. Nissen was born on February 25, 1957 to LaVern and Arlene Nissen in Newman Grove. Ron made his career as a Registered Land Surveyor, employed by JEO Consulting Group and Seward County. Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family, friends and his Lord. Ron passed away on July 16, 2020 at his home in the Garland hills surrounded by his family and God's beautiful nature.
Cherishing his memory are his wife Marty Nissen, Garland; daughter, Kiley Drog, and husband Nick and their children Claire, Grant and Collin of Omaha; son, Mitch Nissen, and his wife Missy and their son Enzo of Lincoln; parents, LaVern and Arlene Nissen of Petersburg; brothers, Tim Nissen, Dan and Connie Nissen, and Larry and Randi Nissen; sister, Marilu and Tim Fichtner.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Zion Lutheran Church, Garland. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. with family 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Please visit volzkefuneralhome.com
