Ronald W. Nissen was born on February 25, 1957 to LaVern and Arlene Nissen in Newman Grove. Ron made his career as a Registered Land Surveyor, employed by JEO Consulting Group and Seward County. Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family, friends and his Lord. Ron passed away on July 16, 2020 at his home in the Garland hills surrounded by his family and God's beautiful nature.