December 2, 1954 - January 30, 2020

Ronald (Ron, Ronnie) Lovell Parker, 65, formerly of Lincoln, passed away January 30, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East surrounded by family. Born December 2, 1954 in Thornton, Arkansas to Andrew and Maxine ‘Emma' Parker.

Ronnie was a dedicated and loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He worked unbelievably hard for his family for 38 years at Farmland without any complaint. He always found the positive side in whatever life threw at him because he trusted in God. If you were ever in need, he was always there to help you. He was an organ donor.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Rhonda, (married 40 years); daughters, Lorena Parker of Lincoln, LaQisha Pringle (Lamar Pringle) of Sacramento, CA, Lindsay Wortmann (Jeremy Wortmann) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Lajayen, Lexxus, Nesya, Imri, Gianna, Julian; brothers, Andrew Jr. Parker and Keith Parker, and nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents; and sister, Felicia Parker.

A celebration of Ronnie's life will be at 3pm Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE, 68512. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Ronnie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Parker, please visit Tribute Store.