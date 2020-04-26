× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 5, 1939 - April 16, 2020

Ronald "Ron" R. Hahn, 80 Weeping Water NE passed away on April 16, 2020 in Syracuse Nebraska. He was born September 5, 1939 the son of Ralph and Therese (Renken) Hahn in Auburn Nebraska. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. He attended the Univ. of Nebraska. He married Sandra (Sandi) Osborne on Sept. 10. 1966 in Lincoln NE.

Ron worked for Omaha Public Power District from which he retired in 2000. He was a member of Euclid Lodge #97, AF&AM Elizabeth Chapter # 250 Order of Eastern Star, American Legion Post #217, United Methodist Church and Delta Sigma Pi. Ron enjoyed Nebraska Football and Volleyball, fishing with family and friends. He loved watching his children and grandchildren competing in sports and raising and showing their 4-H animals.

Ron is survived by his wife Sandi; son Jeff and friend Chris Mounce; Daughters Jill Rounds and Dana (James) March; Grandchildren Jacob March (Kourtney Aldridge), Madison March; Logan March; Cameron Rounds; Chase Rounds and Great-grandson Waylon March. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials to the family for later designation or donor's choice. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences or tributes Left on www.hammonsfs.com

