Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Steinauer. Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., on August 15, 2023, at Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh.