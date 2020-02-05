Ronald “Ron” Edgar Severson went home to his Lord and Savior January 31, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1939, to Walter and Grace (Quigley) Severson on a farm near the Pinhook school outside Albany, Missouri, arriving before his father returned with the Doctor. Raised in Albany, graduating from Albany High in 1957. Like all members of the Class of ‘57 he had his dreams, his included educating and coaching, his first coaching position was as a High Schooler for the Junior High boys' basketball team. After graduating from Northwest Missouri State in 1962 he took his first teaching job in Canyon City, Colorado. After a year in Canyon City, he moved to Parks, Nebraska where a student introduced him to her older sister, Patricia Allen. His bus route soon began ending at their family farm where the girl's mother always seemed to have cinnamon rolls waiting for him. On August 8, 1964, Ron and Patricia were married (they were wonderful cinnamon rolls), and with the closing of the Parks School they moved to Panama, Nebraska. In Panama, the seed sown from Albany planted deep roots. With the closing of the Panama School, Ron joined the Norris staff where he would remain for 35 years. At Norris, he began as an assistant football coach and as head baseball coach and due to his extensive five matches for his college fraternity, the school tasked him with starting a wrestling program. Coaching wrestling would take him to Europe with an all-star team, earn him a spot in the Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Association's Hall of Fame and allowed him to impact numerous athletes along the way.