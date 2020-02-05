January 29, 1939 - January 31, 2020
Ronald “Ron” Edgar Severson went home to his Lord and Savior January 31, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1939, to Walter and Grace (Quigley) Severson on a farm near the Pinhook school outside Albany, Missouri, arriving before his father returned with the Doctor. Raised in Albany, graduating from Albany High in 1957. Like all members of the Class of ‘57 he had his dreams, his included educating and coaching, his first coaching position was as a High Schooler for the Junior High boys' basketball team. After graduating from Northwest Missouri State in 1962 he took his first teaching job in Canyon City, Colorado. After a year in Canyon City, he moved to Parks, Nebraska where a student introduced him to her older sister, Patricia Allen. His bus route soon began ending at their family farm where the girl's mother always seemed to have cinnamon rolls waiting for him. On August 8, 1964, Ron and Patricia were married (they were wonderful cinnamon rolls), and with the closing of the Parks School they moved to Panama, Nebraska. In Panama, the seed sown from Albany planted deep roots. With the closing of the Panama School, Ron joined the Norris staff where he would remain for 35 years. At Norris, he began as an assistant football coach and as head baseball coach and due to his extensive five matches for his college fraternity, the school tasked him with starting a wrestling program. Coaching wrestling would take him to Europe with an all-star team, earn him a spot in the Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Association's Hall of Fame and allowed him to impact numerous athletes along the way.
Ron loved the Norris Community serving through teaching, coaching, active member and elder of the Panama Presbyterian Church, a member of the Panama Planning Commission, treasurer of the Panama Cemetery Board, member of the Election Board, and umpiring until his eyes were no longer good enough (some may say they never were).
After his retirement in 2000, he continued to remain active working as a crop adjuster for Rain and Hail, LLC, event staff for Husker Athletics, and impacting youth as a Teammates mentor. Ron's greatest joy came from his family and sharing a 55-year adventure with his wife Patricia. The road trips they enjoyed with their children, became worldwide travels in retirement. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all members of his extended family. He spent his life trying to do as he would say “whatever's right,” making a positive impact on others and trying to spread joy.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Grace Severson, Parents-in-Law Harold and Beulah Allen and infant son Paul. He is survived by his wife Patricia, son Phillip and wife Lori Severson of Lincoln, NE; Daughter Phyllis Severson of Friend, NE; Son Patrick and wife Christina of Holland, NE; and son Perry wife Janeanne Severson of Panama, NE; grandchildren Kara, Emma, Justin, Ethan, Marshall, Mason and Mitchell Severson, Becky (Kenneth) Tachovsky, Brandi Burkett, and Bailey (Fiancée Ross Rasmussen) Burkett, Brother Richard of Clinton, MO, nieces, nephews, cousins, students, friends, neighbors and all of those he met or wished he could have had the chance to have met, he loved you all. He enters heaven with open arms and most assuredly getting the answer to one of the greatest theological questions as he greets the almighty with his favorite question, “So, where are you from?”
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, from 4-8 pm at Butherus Maser and Love, Hickman Chapel, 211 East 1st St, Hickman. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Panama Cemetery. The Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Panama Presbyterian Church, 205 Pine St, Panama. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Panama Presbyterian Church or to the Norris Education Foundation. www.bmlfh.com