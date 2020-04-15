Ronald R. White passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 52. He was born in New Orleans, LA to Eli and Winifred (Clifton) White on January 28, 1968. Ron's biggest joys in life were his family; especially his four children, cooking, music, and studying history. He will be remembered fondly for his cooking and taking care of those he loved. Ron loved coming up with new recipes and menus, and we thank UNL for allowing him the freedom and flexibility to express his art.