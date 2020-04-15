Ronald R. White
Chef Ron White holds a sample of his family recipe of Seafood Jambalaya. It's Fat Tuesday at the East Campus Dining Hall. Chef Ron White, who grew up in uptown New Orleans and has been in Nebraska for 10 years, prepares his traditional Fat Tuesday feast of New Orleans cooking. February 28, 2017. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication.

January 28, 1968 - April 10, 2020

Ronald R. White passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 52. He was born in New Orleans, LA to Eli and Winifred (Clifton) White on January 28, 1968. Ron's biggest joys in life were his family; especially his four children, cooking, music, and studying history. He will be remembered fondly for his cooking and taking care of those he loved. Ron loved coming up with new recipes and menus, and we thank UNL for allowing him the freedom and flexibility to express his art.

Ron is survived by his wife, Kelly White (Wilken), and their four children: Jackson D., Victoria H., Alexander E., and Nicholas J. White; sisters: Wanda, Kim, and Roshunda; brothers: Kent, Edwin, and Eli; several in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents.

Celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com

