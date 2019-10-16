December 19, 1943 - October 11, 2019
Ronald Mell Poggemeyer, age 75 of Nebraska City and Scottsdale, AZ died October 11, 2019. Ron was born December 19, 1943 in Nebraska City, the son of William H. and Kathryn J. (Mell) Poggemeyer. He married Monna Rae Cole August 6, 1966 in Nebraska City. Ron served in the U.S. Army for 24 years and retired as a Lt. Colonel. Ron played football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and was a member of the NCHS Alumni Association, Husker Alumni Association and Arizona for Nebraska. He was an avid Husker fan and loved all sports.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife, Monna Rae Poggemeyer of Nebraska City; daughter, Tenli Poggemeyer of Omaha, son, Ryan “Ki” Poggemeyer of Nebraska City; brothers-in-law, Larry (Margie) Cole and Randy (Andrea) Cole, sister-in-law, Cola (Jim) Horn; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Nina J. Kreifels.
Funeral services will be 10 am Saturday, October 19, at the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City with burial in Wyuka Cemetery. Visitations will be 1-8 pm with family greeting 5-7 pm Friday, October 18, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City; marshallfuneral.com.