February 23, 1939 - September 28, 2019
Ronald Lloyd Licht, 80, of Lincoln passed away September 28, 2019. He was born February 23, 1939 to Arnold and Erna (Kruse) Licht at home near Hanover, KS, the oldest of five children. The family later moved to Hooper, NE where he graduated from Hooper High School with the class of 1957. He attended Midland College (now University) and graduated from the University of Nebraska with an Engineering degree.
He married Karen (Havekost) on April 12, 1964 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hooper, NE. Ron and Karen lived in Yuma, CO for nearly twenty years, where Ron was involved in the irrigation business. They moved to Lincoln in 1993 where Ron owned and operated Allpro Landscaping and Construction and officially retired upon God's call to heaven. He was an avid Husker and Tampa Bay Buccaneer football fan. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln where he served as an elder.
Ron is survived by his wife Karen of 55 years; daughter Patricia (John) Abbott, Lincoln; son Jason (Blair) Licht, Tampa, FL; grandchildren Amanda Abbott, Las Vegas, NV, Sara Abbott, Phoenix, AZ, Charlie, Zoe, and Theo Licht, Tampa, FL; sisters Alice Licht (Bob Anderson), Lincoln, Cindy (Larry) Stollberg, Scribner; sisters-in-law Joan Licht, Belva Licht, Gail (David) Gardner, and Candace Havekost; brother-in-law Miles (Crystal) Havekost; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Howard and Gordon.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Thursday (10-3-19) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd.) Visitation with family present from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials in lieu of flowers to, Faith Lutheran Church and School. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
