Ronald L. Lutz, 70 of Ashland, Nov. 30, 1949 - Dec. 17, 2019. Celebration of Life, Saturday (12/21) 11 am at American Lutheran Church, 1941 Silver St., Ashland NE 68003. Visitation, Friday (12/20) 4-7 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the family for future designations. Please visit marcysvoboda.com