Ronald L. Deinert, age 78 years, of Malcolm, born July 29, 1941, went to be with his Lord on May 7, 2020. Ron enjoyed attending his sons and grandsons school activities.

Preceded in death: parents, Louis and Nelda (Berg) Deinert; parents-in-law, Carl and Virginia Bock; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Brase, Bob Scheidt; sister-in-law, Karen and Ken Andelt; niece, Jodi Earl; step nephew, Jason Clagg. Survivors: include his wife Ila (Bock) Deinert, Malcolm; two sons, Randall (Jolene) Deinert, Raymond, Chad (Beth) Deinert, Emerald; two grandsons, Seth (Samantha) Deinert, Haydn Deinert; great-grandson, Remington Deinert; sister, Cheryl Scheidt, Largo, FL; two sisters-in-law, Damaris (Jack) Clagg, Seward, Diane (Leon) Lostroh, Pleasant Dale.

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward (Notice: 10 People in the Funeral Home at a time). Private Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, with Pastor Dan Wing officiating. The family is planning a Celebration of Life Service at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date. Private Graveside Service: Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to the Ronald Deinert family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com