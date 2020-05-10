Ronald L. Deinert
View Comments

Ronald L. Deinert

{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald L. Deinert

July 29, 1941 - May 7, 2020

Ronald L. Deinert, age 78 years, of Malcolm, born July 29, 1941, went to be with his Lord on May 7, 2020. Ron enjoyed attending his sons and grandsons school activities.

Preceded in death: parents, Louis and Nelda (Berg) Deinert; parents-in-law, Carl and Virginia Bock; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Brase, Bob Scheidt; sister-in-law, Karen and Ken Andelt; niece, Jodi Earl; step nephew, Jason Clagg. Survivors: include his wife Ila (Bock) Deinert, Malcolm; two sons, Randall (Jolene) Deinert, Raymond, Chad (Beth) Deinert, Emerald; two grandsons, Seth (Samantha) Deinert, Haydn Deinert; great-grandson, Remington Deinert; sister, Cheryl Scheidt, Largo, FL; two sisters-in-law, Damaris (Jack) Clagg, Seward, Diane (Leon) Lostroh, Pleasant Dale.

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward (Notice: 10 People in the Funeral Home at a time). Private Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, with Pastor Dan Wing officiating. The family is planning a Celebration of Life Service at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date. Private Graveside Service: Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to the Ronald Deinert family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Deinert, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News