Ronald L. Ahl age 84 of Adams, formerly of Lincoln passed away October 29, 2020. He was born January 6, 1936 in Lincoln to Carl and LaVone (Lind) Ahl. Ron joined the U.S. Navy in 1957 at age 21. He served 2 years in active duty and 23 1/2 years in the Reserve. Ron married Jeanette (Jan) Ahl on April 23, 1960. They were happily married for 49 years before her passing in 2009. He worked for The Lincoln Telephone Company and Windstream for 44 years, retiring May 31, 1996.