Ronald Jesse Ball went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020. Ronnie was born in Lincoln, NE to Lawrence & Frances (Hale) Ball on July 12, 1936. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Frances Ball, his sisters, Marlene McGuire, Harriet Ball, and Carole (Dan) Ostransky. He is survived by his nephews, Lonnie (Sara) Ostransky of Littleton, CO, Tim Ostransky of Sioux Falls, SD, Shawn (Brenda) Ostransky of Fullerton, NE, Jamie (Tracy) Ostransky of Omaha, NE and Dana (Deb) Ostransky of Pickerington, OH; niece, Leslie (McGuire) Siegrist.

Funeral Service (family only), Fri. (3/27/2020) 2 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Visitation, Fri. 1-2 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary. Interment at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. Memorials in care of the family. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the service will stream live on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Family and friends will be allowed to attend the visitation with a 10 person limit inside the funeral home and the service will only be available for the immediate family. The family will not be available for greeting. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.