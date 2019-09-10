December 7, 1945 - September 7, 2019
Ronald James Walker, 73, of Lincoln, passed away on September 7, 2019. Ron was born in Lincoln to Wesley and Bonnie Walker on December 7, 1945. Ron attended Lincoln High School. Ron married Patricia (Pat) McClarnon on August 14, 1965. After the first date Pat told her mother “this is the man I am going to marry.” Ron and Pat have been married 54 years. They had one daughter Shelly in 1967. He was a loving husband and a great father. His love for Pat was show in many ways, especially going to see her in the nursing home every day for two hours.
Ron was very proud of owning his own business Walker Milk Transportation. He had a strong work ethic working at 5 a.m. seven days a week. After running the milk route, he would go back to the shop to work on the trucks, working into the evening. He enjoyed playing pool with the guys and boating with friends and family. He greatly enjoyed working on his automobiles, especially the Corvettes. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing pitch on the weekends and occasionally going to Las Vegas. He enjoyed music such as Elvis and Johnny Cash. Yogi, his little dog, was like a best friend who he called “Little Buddy.”
Ron is preceded in death by his mother and father, Bonnie and Wesley. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Shelly and her husband, Jeff; granddaughters, Amber and Carly; brother, John and his wife, Bev.
The family of Ron wishes to extend our sincere thanks for all the support from his family, friends, doctors, and hospice.
Funeral Service with a luncheon to follow, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12:30pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park. The family requests memorials be sent to The American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or The National Kidney Foundation (www.Kidney.org). Condolences: lincolnfh.com
