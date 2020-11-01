Ronald J. Kringle

Survivors, wife Jean of Walton, Nebraska, son and daughter-in-law Byron and Ashley Kringle of Lincoln. Son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Marie Kringle of Smithton, Missouri. Son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Susette Kringle of Walton. Sister-in-law Ruth Labenz of Norfolk, Nebraska, brother-in-law Jim Zepf of Lincoln. Ronald was preceded in death by his daughter Susan and granddaughter Emma.