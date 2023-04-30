January 30, 1956—April 20, 2023

Ronald J. Koziol, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 20th at White River Med Center in Batesville, Arkansas. Ron and his twin sister, Rita, were born January 30, 1956, in Columbus, NE to Stanley E. and Florence (Kiolbasa) Koziol.

Ronald spent his early years on farms near Humphrey, NE. The family moved to Columbus, NE in 1963. He is a 1974 graduate of Columbus High School. Ron joined the US Navy during the Vietnam War and was a SeaBee heavy equipment operator (Class A), serving from October 2, 1974 through June 9, 1976.

He is survived by his sisters, Elaine (Douglas) Swanson, Rita (Dave) Engquist, nieces, Anna (Anthony) LaGreca, Kaya (Jesse) Bell, Amy (Kelly) Emanuel, Kelly Ann Engquist, along with many great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Florence Koziol.

Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 17630 North 3rd Street, Davey, NE. Military burial at Fridhem Cemetery, Swedeburg, NE. Visitation 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, May 5, 2023 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE.

Memorials to Fridhem Cemetery Care of Doug and Elaine Swanson. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com