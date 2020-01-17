Ronald J. Hruska
Ronald J. Hruska

Ronald J. Hruska

January 11, 1931 - January 14, 2020

Survived by his wife, Nadine; 12 children, Ron Hruska, Jr. and wife, Robin, Lincoln, Mark Hruska and wife, Janet, Ulysses, Chris Hruska and wife, Connie, Blue Springs, MO, Mary Buckley and husband, Kelly, Omaha, Philip Hruska, New York, NY, Andrew Hruska, Omaha, Joseph Hruska and wife, Diane, Ulysses, Matthew Hruska and wife, Denise, Ames, IA, Ann Giebler and husband, Joe, Omaha, and triplets, Jane Baumert and husband, Dean, Omaha, Joan Kisling and husband, Jeff, Kansas City, MO, Janice Krohn and husband, Rob, Yorba Linda, CA; 30 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; step children, Bill Dobesh and wife Karen, Columbus, Sharon Orrell and husband John, Milford and Judy Pernicek and husband Darrel, Hastings.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ulysses, NE. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume at 5:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ulysses, NE; followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Memorials to Ulysses Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. www.zabkafuneralhome.com

Service information

Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
205 South 6th Street
Ulysses, NE 68669
Jan 19
Rosary
Sunday, January 19, 2020
7:00PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
205 South 6th Street
Ulysses, NE 68669
Jan 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 20, 2020
10:00AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
205 South 6th Street
Ulysses, NE 68669
Jan 20
Graveside Services and Interment
Monday, January 20, 2020
11:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
800 22nd Road
Ulysses, NE 68669
Jan 20
Lunch following Graveside Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
12:00PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
205 South 6th Street
Ulysses, NE 68669
