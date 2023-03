Sutton resident Ronald Eugene Reutzel, 77, passed away March 20, 2023. Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 3/25, at the Federated Church in Sutton with a luncheon following. Graveside services: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Firth Cemetery. A book signing with the family present: 5-7 p.m. Friday, 3/24, at Sutton Memorial Chapel. Condolences: www.suttonmemorial.com