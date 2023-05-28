Ronald Edwin Glover, 65, of Lincoln, passed away May 20, 2023 with his companion by his side. Services include a rosary at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (3128 S St) on Thursday, June 1 at 10:30 am. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Cremation, no visitation. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, NE at a later date. Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Please send condolences online at Lincolnalternativefuneral.com.