June 29, 2020
Ronald E. Dorsey, 72, of Lincoln, passed away June 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Retiree of 40 years from BNSF.
Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Mary Dorsey, brother Raymond, sister Shirley and first wife Betty Dorsey.Survived by his wife of 8 years Carol Dorsey; son Bryan Dorsey; daughter Leisa (Don) Mooneyham; sons Scott (Alea) Woodward, Jeff (Misty) Woodward, Rick (Lori) Woodward and Jim (Carrie) Woodward; daughter Annie Woodward; sister Donna (Jim) Stearns; twin-brother Donald (Jan) Dorsey; his beloved grandchildren; great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m. Thursday (7-2-20) Prairie Creek Inn, 2400 South 148th, Walton, NE with Pastor Jason Thacker officiating. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
