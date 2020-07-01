Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ronald E. Dorsey, 72, of Lincoln, passed away June 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Retiree of 40 years from BNSF.

Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Mary Dorsey, brother Raymond, sister Shirley and first wife Betty Dorsey.Survived by his wife of 8 years Carol Dorsey; son Bryan Dorsey; daughter Leisa (Don) Mooneyham; sons Scott (Alea) Woodward, Jeff (Misty) Woodward, Rick (Lori) Woodward and Jim (Carrie) Woodward; daughter Annie Woodward; sister Donna (Jim) Stearns; twin-brother Donald (Jan) Dorsey; his beloved grandchildren; great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews.