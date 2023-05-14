Ronald E. Brown

December 27, 1944 - April 26, 2023

Ronald E. Brown died unexpectedly at home in Leigh, Nebraska on April 26, 2023. Ron was born December 27, 1944 in Carmel, California and grew up in Lincoln. He graduated from Lincoln Southeast in 1963 and went on to work for Cengas, Tiernan's Ambulance and Lincoln City Water Department. After moving to Columbus,he worked for Paige Electronics. After retiring, he moved to Leigh, Nebraska.

Ron was a lifelong member of the Model A Ford Club of America and a member of the Cornhusker Model A Ford Club. He was an owner of Antique Auto Supply in the early 1970's and was a restorer and collector of Model A's. Ron loved old cars, antiques and all things 1950's.

He is survived by his wife, Mirela; his children: Sandra (Tag) Kenning and Rick (Stephanie) Brown; his brothers: Bob (Sheila) Brown and Rich (Donna) Brown; and his many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, John and Sue Brown and sister, Rebecca Wilson.

Funeral service and burial was held on Saturday, April 26th in Leigh, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life with be held on Sunday, May 21st at the home of Rich Brown; 2001 S.W. 47th St., Lincoln, Nebraska at 2 P.M. Memorials in care of his family.